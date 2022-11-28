Authorities looking for missing Robertson Co. teenager believed to be in danger

Robertson County 15-year-old reported missing on Nov. 27.
By Julia Potts
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is reporting 15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver endangered and missing.

She was last seen at her house on Jackrabbit Lane Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. wearing pink pajama pants with flowers and a black tank top. Vandiver is 5 ft. tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe her to be in danger of death or serious harm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.

