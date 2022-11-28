Brazos Valley Robotics team wins 2nd place at Houston BEST competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it recently won second place at the North Houston BEST competition.

The student-led program was started by Catherine Blevins and her husband Chris after moving to College Station this past summer when they were unable to find a BEST Robotics team in the area. It only had two members when it first formed those being Blevins’ children, but it eventually grew to 18. All the team members are homeschooled students in grades 6-12.

Blevins, who coaches the team said while her own children had been involved in robotics in the past the 16 other members had no experience.

“For them to go to their HUB competition as a first-year team and come out second place BEST award overall is huge,” Blevins said. “We’re very proud of them, it’s a great accomplishment.”

The BEST competition’s theme for this year was based on supply chain.

“This year they built a robot to repair a robot then control that robot as it fulfills orders,” Blevins said.

BEST Robotics introduces kids to STEM while encouraging spirit and sportsmanship, according to Blevins.

“With the BEST Robotics not only do they build the robot, but they put together an engineering notebook,” Blevins said. “They form a company within the team and present to a panel of judges as if they are going into clients selling the robots, and build an exhibit booth like they’re at a marketing expo.”

The team will compete in the regional competition in Frisco, TX, Dec. 2-3.

“We’ll be up against teams from all over Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, the BEST teams. So we’re extremely excited and looking forward to seeing how they compete at regionals,” Blevins said.

In addition to second place the team also won awards for BEST Spirit & Sportsmanship and Rookie Team of the Year.

For more information or how to join, check out the Brazos Valley Robotics Facebook page.

