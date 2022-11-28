Bryan ISD, community rally around injured high school coach following fiery crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students, family, staff and community members are gathering at Rudder High School Football Field Monday night for a prayer and support service for one of their own.

It’s been a little over a week since a deadly crash on Highway 6 involving a bus for Santa’s Wonderland left one person dead and multiple injured. The driver of the bus, Coach Calvin Hill, was pulled from the fiery crash and taken to Houston for care.

Bryan ISD says they’re hoping to encourage strength and healing for Coach Hill, the head coach for Rudder Track and Field, football coach and special education teacher.

A GoFundMe was started for the coach that has raised over $12,000. A community fundraiser by the NFL Flag Aggieland is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Grand Station Entertainment. T-shirts are also being made to benefit Coach Hill, and they can be shipped.

The prayer and support service will be at 6 p.m. Monday night.

