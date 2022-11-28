Burton to host Christmas Market & More

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tiny town of Burton is ready for Christmas and they want you to join in the holiday spirit.

Steph Jarvis, Director of the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, joined News 3 at Noon to tall about the Burton Christmas Market & More.

The free event is happening Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Oliver Whitener-Roy Winkler Family Pavilion at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum.

The Burton Christmas Market & More is a community event to help get everyone in the holiday spirit and includes shopping, food, kids activities, photo opportunities with Santa and more.

There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Burton Heritage Society.

Food sales for “Junebug’s” turkey stew will also benefit Burton Heritage Society and the work to preserve Mt. Zion Historical Chapel.

For more information, call (979) 289-3378 or go to burtontexas.org.

