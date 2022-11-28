Celebrate National French Toast Day with Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for National French Toast Day, Another Broken Egg Café is cooking up some holiday specials.

The Spiced Pecan French Toast is the perfect selection for those looking to indulge in something sweet and spiced for brunch.

“Calories don’t count during the holidays,” Another Broken Egg Owner Carol Barrett says.

This dish consists of thick-sliced French toast topped with pecan pralines, candied bacon and caramel sauce. The French toast is served with two eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon or house-made sausage patties.

Barrett recommends pairing this with a Spiked Salted Caramel Cold Brew. She says this is her favorite drink on the menu.

This drink is made with Captain Morgan® Original Spiced Rum and cold brew with a cream-spiced topping and a caramel sugar rim.

You can visit Another Broken Egg Café on Wellborn Road for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

