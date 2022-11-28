College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day.

Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”

Aliah is 5′3,” 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild 16 year old Aliah Sangster has been reported missing to the @CSTXPolice. She was last seen at about 11:15 pm on Thursday November 24, 2022. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/t3np7k5VbY — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 28, 2022

