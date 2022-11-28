Deck out your home, yard for Christmas with Frazier’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete is known for its unique, cement statues, figurines, and home and garden décor. Now, you can add a variety of Christmas decorations and accessories to your home.

Located off of Highway 6 in Hempstead, Manager Fernando Gomez says Frazier’s receives a lot of attention for its show-stopping dinosaur display but that there is way more to the business, especially during the holidays.

“We have a lot of great things for Christmas, especially for your yard. We have reindeer, nutcrackers, Santa Claus, flags, wind chimes, spinners, and all kinds of decorations for your yard this year.”

Gomez says there are items for the inside of the home as well.

“We have a lot of lightweight statuary, especially religious items and gnomes.”

According to the manager, with Christmas nearby, people gravitate towards holiday statues and figurines.

“A lot of people like to buy the dogs and cats statues that represent Christmas,” said Gomez.

Bird baths and reindeer are top sellers as well, Gomez says.

If you are interested in shopping at Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete, Gomez says all holiday items out on display are for sale.

Frazier’s is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Wednesday.

