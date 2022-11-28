Family turns pain into purpose by raising awareness for Cerebral Palsy

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Family and friends of Epiphany Wells, a local woman who recently lost her battle with Cerebral Palsy, gathered Sunday at the Brian Bachman Community Park in College Station to celebrate her life and raise awareness about the disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture and affects about 1 in 345 people in the United States.

Wells’s family wanted to take a moment to celebrate her life while putting a spotlight on the resources like the Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living and Texas A&M Family Support Network at Texas A&M, and others that are available here in the Brazos Valley.

Epiphany Wells
Epiphany Wells

Family and friends released balloons in her honor and held a small ceremony with people that were vital in the care of Epiphany.

“Epiphany Wells lived here in the community. She was a beautiful, vibrant, strong African American girl. She’s also my baby cousin. We want to basically bring awareness,” said cousin, Ebony Jones. “She was a light that displayed happiness and just a very fun person to be around.”

The family has also started a foundation and scholarships as a way to honor her strength through cerebral palsy. Information on how to donate to the scholarship and foundation can be found below.

