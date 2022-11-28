L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Texas A&M freshmen LJ Johnson and Ish Harris announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.https://t.co/aqaGg96WvQ — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 27, 2022

Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.

Johnson joins Ish Harris, a freshman linebacker, as Aggies who have recently entered the transfer portal.

