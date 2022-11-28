L.J. Johnson enters transfer portal
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Redshirt freshman running back L.J. Johnson announced he is entering the transfer portal.
Johnson played in six games this season and recorded a couple of touchdowns (one against Miami and one against Mississippi State). But he didn’t see a lot of playing time behind Devon Achane, Amari Daniels, and Le’Veon Moss. Johnson finished the season with 10 carries for 39 yards.
Johnson joins Ish Harris, a freshman linebacker, as Aggies who have recently entered the transfer portal.
