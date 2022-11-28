Lyle Lovett joins OPAS for one-night-only concert
The Grammy Award winner will perform on Valentine’s Day for the OPAS 50th Anniversary season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all country music lovers, grab your boots and head over to Rudder Auditorium to catch Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group.
The former Texas A&M student and country music legend is part of the OPAS 50th Anniversary season. For one night, he’ll perform in Rudder Auditorium with the “pared-down version of his Large Band.”
“We have a special place in our hearts for Lyle here at Texas A&M and the Brazos Valley. We can’t wait to share his extraordinary talent with our audiences again. We’re thrilled it worked out for this special concert to be a part of our 50th anniversary season celebration,” OPAS Executive Director, Anne Black, said.
The one-night-only concert will take place on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5. OPAS season ticket holders will be contacted soon with instructions on how to pre-order tickets on Dec. 1 at the MSC Box Office, according to OPAS.
“Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances not only showcase his talents as a performer but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music,” stated the announcement from OPAS.
