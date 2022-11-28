Man charged after guns, meth, and cocaine found in vehicle after pursuit in Milam County

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Francisco Alzalde Saucedo, 29, of Rosebud, Texas, is facing a slew of charges, including seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after a pursuit involving police in Milam County.

At about 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, police in Cameron pulled over the driver of a blue Ford Focus in the area of Colfax and 4th Street because the vehicle had an obscured license plate, authorities said.

As police officers approached the Focus, the driver decided to start the car and take off, police said.

The suspect allegedly led the officers on a pursuit west on U.S. Highway 190, and drove into Buckholts, where he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The suspect, later identified as Saucedo, was corralled and arrested thanks to the help of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

A search of the Ford Focus, police said, turned up three handguns, four AR-style pistols, cash, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

While in custody, Saucedo allegedly failed to identify himself. Police said he has previous criminal convictions and online jail records show Saucedo is being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will take him into custody if he makes bail.

Saucedo’s bonds total $355,000, online jail records show.

