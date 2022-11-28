Man charged after guns, meth, and cocaine found in vehicle after pursuit in Milam County

Francisco Alzalde Saucedo
Francisco Alzalde Saucedo(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Francisco Alzalde Saucedo, 29, of Rosebud, Texas, is facing a slew of charges, including seven counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance after a pursuit involving police in Milam County.

At about 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, police in Cameron pulled over the driver of a blue Ford Focus in the area of Colfax and 4th Street because the vehicle had an obscured license plate, authorities said.

As police officers approached the Focus, the driver decided to start the car and take off, police said.

The suspect allegedly led the officers on a pursuit west on U.S. Highway 190, and drove into Buckholts, where he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The suspect, later identified as Saucedo, was corralled and arrested thanks to the help of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

A search of the Ford Focus, police said, turned up three handguns, four AR-style pistols, cash, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

While in custody, Saucedo allegedly failed to identify himself. Police said he has previous criminal convictions and online jail records show Saucedo is being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will take him into custody if he makes bail.

Saucedo’s bonds total $355,000, online jail records show.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million residents
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located

Latest News

Lorelai Faith Adams
“She still smiled through everything”: Honoring Lorelai Faith Adams
BBB has tips for how to stay safe while scoring deals
Save without getting scammed: shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau
Three Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Three Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors
The Brazos Valley Robotics team will be competing in the BEST Regional Championship after it...
KBTX Brazos Valley Robotics
LJ Johnson
LJ Johnson