National Charity League Aggieland hosts Skate with Santa event to benefit CSISD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Community members laced up their ice skates Sunday for a good cause as part of the National Charity League of Aggieland’s ‘Skate with Santa event.’

The event was held at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station and featured ice skating, food trucks, dance performances, and more.

Event participants were asked to bring a food donation to benefit food pantries at College Station intermediate, middle, and high schools.

The nonprofit currently supports more than two dozen local organizations including the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Bryan ISD’s Hope’s Locker, Twin City Mission, and more.

NCL Aggieland began planning for an initiative back in 2021 that would focus on helping to end food insecurity amongst children in the Brazos Valley.

With the vision to end food insecurity among the most vulnerable, Margo’s Market was born.

Margo’s Market was created to pay tribute to former teacher and NCL board member Margo Dailey who passed away suddenly in January.

Former teacher and National Charity League Aggieland board member Margo Dailey. (KBTX)

Event organizers say Margo was passionate about her students and saw how hunger impacted them in the classroom and say this project is one way her name can live on while her mission is carried out.

Michele Colburn is the chairperson for the ways and means committee for NCL Aggieland. She says Sunday’s event will go a long way in ensuring College Station ISD students do go home hungry while not in school.

“On Fridays, children take home backpacks that they have for the weekend because they don’t have access to food throughout the weekend because they don’t have the lunches that the schools provide so it’s a way for the kids to make sure that they have things for their family to eat over the weekend,” said Colburn.

