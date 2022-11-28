‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ benefiting Grimes County law enforcement

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers and supporters of area law enforcement made their way to the historic town of Anderson for the ‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions.

More than 40 classic cars and trucks spanning more than 10 classes of vehicles were displayed for everyone to enjoy while supporting a good cause.

For $25, vehicle owners were able to show off their cars with a chance to win the title of best of the show, paint, interior, and more. One lucky winner would be crowned with the show’s top honor of “Don’s Choice” being the favorite of Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

Money raised from the car show went to the Grimes County True Blue Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Event organizer Charlie Diggs routinely hosts events with proceeds going to local nonprofits. He says he chose the True Blue Foundation because it was important to let area law enforcement know that they’re supported by the community.

“I decided to throw a car show for Sheriff Don Sowell. We love our Sheriff here in Grimes County and I figured out a way we can work together and do something he loves,” said Diggs.

“I think that the world that we live in today and the country that we live in with the whole defund the police acts and all that stuff they need to see that we’re out here loving and supporting them and want them around because we don’t want to live in a world without law enforcement,” said Diggs.

With the holidays now in full swing, all attention now turns toward Christmas. Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions along with Texas Star Propane & Texas Star Power will host the annual Anderson Holiday Fest Saturday.

The festival will feature live music from Tracy Bird, Bri Bagwell, Rick Trevino, Jason Cassidy, and Jeff Canada.

Vendors, food trucks, and Santa will also be on hand for people to enjoy. The event will also feature a kid’s zone and more.

For more information on the Anderson Holiday Fest click here.

The holiday festivities in Anderson will continue Sunday with the annual Anderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony in Downtown Anderson on Main Street.

Parade participants will line up at 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Justice Center with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will feature the lighting of the courthouse Christmas tree, visits with Santa, and awards for the best antique tractor, antique car, organizational float, and more.

For more information on the Anderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony contact the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department, the city of Anderson, or the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at the contact information listed below.

