Sing along to the story of the Messiah

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love to sing and dance to the music of the holiday season, this is your opportunity to gather with friends and family to do just that.

It’s time for A&M United Methodist Church’s annual Messiah Sing-A-Long in the Sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature professional orchestra and soloists combined with A&M UMC’s Chancel Choir, conducted by the Director of Music, Michael Vaughn.

Vaughn says you never know what to expect from Messiah.

“Messiah is the most well-known and most performed choral masterwork. We’re doing the Christmas portion of it and it’s a little bit different every year, from the size of the orchestra to the different soloists,” he said.

You can bring your own score, borrow one of theirs, or just come and listen to the choir and orchestra bring the story of the Messiah to life through music.

Vaughn also says you don’t need to be a professional singer to join in on the fun.

“Everybody knows the ‘Hallelujah’ part, right? When you get to the end, everybody in the audience can sing that part,” he said.

Senior Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says Christmas is for everybody and the events they put on cater to different needs.

“Because we believe that, we try to offer that. We have live nativity for kids and adults. We have incredible donuts with Santa. We even have a Blue Christmas moment if you’ve lost someone this year. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Christmas with us. There are so many ways for you to get involved,” he said.

You can find a full schedule of upcoming events at A&M United Methodist Church on their website here.

