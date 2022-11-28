Sing along to the story of the Messiah

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love to sing and dance to the music of the holiday season, this is your opportunity to gather with friends and family to do just that.

It’s time for A&M United Methodist Church’s annual Messiah Sing-A-Long in the Sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature professional orchestra and soloists combined with A&M UMC’s Chancel Choir, conducted by the Director of Music, Michael Vaughn.

Vaughn says you never know what to expect from Messiah.

“Messiah is the most well-known and most performed choral masterwork. We’re doing the Christmas portion of it and it’s a little bit different every year, from the size of the orchestra to the different soloists,” he said.

You can bring your own score, borrow one of theirs, or just come and listen to the choir and orchestra bring the story of the Messiah to life through music.

Vaughn also says you don’t need to be a professional singer to join in on the fun.

“Everybody knows the ‘Hallelujah’ part, right? When you get to the end, everybody in the audience can sing that part,” he said.

Senior Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says Christmas is for everybody and the events they put on cater to different needs.

“Because we believe that, we try to offer that. We have live nativity for kids and adults. We have incredible donuts with Santa. We even have a Blue Christmas moment if you’ve lost someone this year. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Christmas with us. There are so many ways for you to get involved,” he said.

You can find a full schedule of upcoming events at A&M United Methodist Church on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million residents
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located

Latest News

Pair your French toast with a Spiked Salted Caramel Cold Brew.
Celebrate National French Toast Day with Another Broken Egg
StageCenter Theatre presents A Christmas Story
StageCenter Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Story’
You can add a variety of Christmas decorations and accessories to your home.
Deck out your home, yard for Christmas with Frazier’s
THE THR3E(Recurring) - ANOTHER BROKEN EGG
THE THR3E(Recurring) - ANOTHER BROKEN EGG