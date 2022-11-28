Spring scheduled for Tuesday. Strong cold front Wednesday blows us into December

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The back half of November brought an extended chill to the Brazos Valley. 13 of the last 16 days were considered to be significantly below average, many as much as 10° to 20° (or more!) below what is typical. You know the old saying: “what goes down, must come up” (or something like that). A considerable warm-up is expected as the month of December gets underway -- but that does not mean the cold air is gone completely...

TUESDAY COULD VERY WELL BE SPRING

Thermometers will try with all their might to touch the 80° mark Tuesday. It all comes down to how much sunshine can break free during the day. Overcast skies will give way to a few showers as early as sunrise to mid-morning. The air will be thick and humid, feeling more like a March or April day that could give way to thunderstorms. In fact, as of Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the Brazos Valley listed under a 1 out of 5 risk for a very isolated, short-lived strong or severe thunderstorm.

Storm Prediction Center's outlook for Severe Weather Tuesday (KBTX)

The far eastern parts of the area -- east of I-45 -- are under a 2 out of 5 risk (yellow above) for a few significant storms attempting to form in or near Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto Counties.

Strong-to-severe storms are possible Tuesday, with the better dynamics expected east of the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The atmosphere certainly will be capable of supporting a significant thunderstorm at any point Tuesday, however, early indications are the lid will stay on and showers should be the general outcome between mid-morning and mid-afternoon (30%). Something to monitor, but nothing to change plans for. The more likely risk for severe weather is expected either in East Texas or further east in portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

WINTER RETURNS FOR THE LAST DAY OF NOVEMBER

Just before sunrise Wednesday, a strong cold front will plow through the Brazos Valley. By sunrise, a north wind should be blowing through the trees at 15-25mph. Gusts at least 30mph are anticipated, if not as high as 35-40mph at times.

Strong wind will make it FEEL close to freezing Wednesday morning (KBTX)

Even under full sunshine, high temperatures are expected to run a 20 to 25° colder Wednesday, topping off in the mid-50s at best. That chill lingers into the first day of December. A bit of light morning frost may coat grass and rooftops Thursday.

SPRING RETURNS TO KEEP YOU IN THE ... HOLIDAY? ... SPRIT

Enjoy the chill. Warmer-than-average temperatures are in store for much of the upcoming week (KBTX)

Wednesday’s cold front will kick high temperatures some 10°+ below average for 48 hours. The return of a southeast wind will drive Brazos Valley highs 10° to 15° above average again before the week is out. That includes the weekend where afternoons are expected to jump near 80° after morning lows start where our average high is slated to be in early December.

Another sharp cold front is currently scheduled to arrive somewhere around December 6th or 7th.

