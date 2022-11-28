StageCenter Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Story’

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ralphie, his giggly brother and the bumpus dogs in “A Christmas Story” is a Christmas classic. Now, that story is coming to a stage near you. Stagecenter’s “A Christmas Story” adaptation will start on Thursday.

“The same classic story that you come to love but with a little StageCenter flair,” said Kimberly Greer, who will plays Miss Shields, said.

Ralphie Parker will be played by 11-year-old Parker Greer, who says preparation for the show has been nothing but amazing. His favorite part, working with his mom.

“It’s been a crazy adventure through this whole show,” said Parker. “It’s been amazing getting to know all of the wonderful cast and getting to have more time with my mom.”

A Christmas Story will run from Dec. 1-17 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 11. Tickets and more information can be found here.

StageCenter Theatre is located at 218 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan TX 77803.

