Suspected catalytic converter thieves nabbed by College Station PD K9

Police say an alert citizen tipped them off to the criminal activity.
Among the items seized by police were four stolen catalytic converters, 3 saws, blades, and marijuana.(Photo provided by College Station Police Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police took three men into custody after an alert citizen tipped them off to suspicious activity on Texas Avenue.

At the time of this story, the suspects were not identified but police shared the following summary of what happened:

#seesomethingsaysomething came into play last night at 4:36 am when officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Texas Ave for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle.

Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle and that vehicle was found at a hotel on University Dr. 3 male suspects were in the vehicle when it was found. One of these males took off on foot but was no match for the speed of K9 Ciro. During a search of the vehicle, officers located 4 cut catalytic converters, 3 sawzalls, blades, and marijuana.

All 3 of these male suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Brazos County Jail. The male suspect that ran on foot was treated at a local hospital before being booked into jail.

Great work night shift patrol and thank you to the citizen who reported this incident!”

