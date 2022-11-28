Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”

Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved to work with the tight ends but kept his title as co-offensive coordinator. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has been the primary play-caller for the Aggies, although he’s stated that play-calling is a collective effort.

The Aggies’ offense struggled this past season, ranking 12th in the conference in total offense ahead of just Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Texas A&M ranked 101st among FBS teams in scoring offense at 22.8 points per game (that number was boosted a little bit after putting up a season-high 38 points in their season finale against LSU).

