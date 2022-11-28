Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER

By Arthur Clayborn and Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part of a 12-hour shift, when he was confronted by an unidentified man, according to Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter.

The suspect asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket, Hunter said.

The two struggled over control of the pistol, a news release stated.

“He was unable to disarm him,” Hunter said. “He used his service weapon to stop the aggression and protect himself.”

Hunter said the officer called for the ER staff inside to help. They attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the news release.

The off-duty Kilgore Police officer was working a 12-hour security shift at the medical facility, according to Chief Todd Hunter.(Source: KLTV staff)

The unidentified officer was not injured. He is now on administrative leave, which is standard policy with shootings involving officers, according to Kilgore Police.

Hunter said it does not appear the officer was targeted.

“We’ve watched the video. Preliminary results show us that this individual got here at 5:30 and had been walking around or had been in the parking lot for hours. We’re unsure of why. So the investigation continues.”

Crime scene investigators taped-off a section of the medical facility’s parking lot and placed evidence markers on the ground.(Source: KLTV staff)

Longview Police and Fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

