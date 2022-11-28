Three Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Demani Richardson and Conner Weigman earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after their outstanding performances in A&M’s 38-23 victory over No. 6 LSU Saturday. Achane was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Richardson garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors and Weigman earned Freshman of the Week accolades. 

Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. 

Richardson scored his second defensive touchdown of the season and broke the final tie of the game to help the Aggies pull away. The Waxahachie, Texas, native scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards to the end zone midway through the third quarter. Richardson also added 10 tackles in the victory, including seven solo takedowns, for the fourth double-digit tackles game of his career.

Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards, adding a pair of scoring strikes. The Cypress, Texas, native hit classmate Donovan Green on a 3-yard pass to the end zone to give A&M the 17-10 lead at halftime. Later, Weigman connected with sophomore Moose Muhammad III, threading a 21-yard passing through traffic to put the Aggies up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million residents
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
It will feel near 50° colder Wednesday morning than Thursday afternoon
Spring scheduled for Tuesday. Strong cold front Wednesday blows us into December

Latest News

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey
Spend an afternoon full of the Christmas spirit in Burton
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Burton Christmas Market
Learning Express Toys owner shares gifts options under $25
Learning Express Toys owner shares gifts options under $25
Thanksgiving 2022
Gloria Kennard