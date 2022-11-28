Three Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, Demani Richardson and Conner Weigman earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after their outstanding performances in A&M’s 38-23 victory over No. 6 LSU Saturday. Achane was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Richardson garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors and Weigman earned Freshman of the Week accolades.

Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC.

Richardson scored his second defensive touchdown of the season and broke the final tie of the game to help the Aggies pull away. The Waxahachie, Texas, native scooped up a fumble and returned it 27 yards to the end zone midway through the third quarter. Richardson also added 10 tackles in the victory, including seven solo takedowns, for the fourth double-digit tackles game of his career.

Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards, adding a pair of scoring strikes. The Cypress, Texas, native hit classmate Donovan Green on a 3-yard pass to the end zone to give A&M the 17-10 lead at halftime. Later, Weigman connected with sophomore Moose Muhammad III, threading a 21-yard passing through traffic to put the Aggies up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

