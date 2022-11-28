Treat of the Day: Couple creates scholarship in honor of Aggie doctor who helped deliver preemie baby

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lexie ‘17 and Trey Yates ‘17 were in for a surprise when their baby girl was born 10 weeks premature.

However, thanks to fellow Aggie, Dr. Bethany Kolb ‘87, baby Ashby was safely delivered.

To honor Dr. Kolb, the Yates created the Dr. Bethany Kolb ‘87 Endowed Scholarship to help support future Aggie doctors.

