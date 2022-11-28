Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away.

“These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.

He says the first step is to mow over them with a good mulching mower.

“Chop them up fine enough to fall in and among the grass blades,” said Richter. “You can also gather them and use them as a mulch. What I like to do is mow over them. If you don’t have a leaf grinder you can just mow over and you end up with this kind of material that tends to stay put better in the wind and not blow over to your neighbor’s yard.”

