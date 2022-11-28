Weekend Gardener: Recycling fall leaves

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year when we see lots of leaves on lawns across the area. Experts suggest recycling them instead of throwing them away.

“These leaves that fall on your landscape have about 75% of the nutrients that that tree took up during the year, so as you put fertilizer out and you’re growing out your lawn and your trees, a lot of your nutrients are going into these leaves,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife.

He says the first step is to mow over them with a good mulching mower.

“Chop them up fine enough to fall in and among the grass blades,” said Richter. “You can also gather them and use them as a mulch. What I like to do is mow over them. If you don’t have a leaf grinder you can just mow over and you end up with this kind of material that tends to stay put better in the wind and not blow over to your neighbor’s yard.”

Watch the segment in the video player above to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million residents
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
It will feel near 50° colder Wednesday morning than Thursday afternoon
Spring scheduled for Tuesday. Strong cold front Wednesday blows us into December

Latest News

Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
11/28
Monday PinPoint Forecast 11/28
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
Authorities say missing Robertson County teenager safely located