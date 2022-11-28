Wow your family with budget-friendly gifts on Christmas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether your kids have given you Christmas lists or not, it’s a good time to start planning what you’ll get them. The owner of College Station’s Learning Express Toys, Bridget Mais, joined BVTM to share options for both kids and adults. There are options $25 and under that’ll make great under-the-tree gifts or stocking stuffers.

You can start with games. Mais said they make great gifts for family and friends if you don’t want to keep them around the house for gatherings. Some include Buildzi, The World’s Smallest Cornhole and Cowpie Catapults.

For kids and teens, Science in a Bottle, Rainbow Loom, the Buddha Board, Dough Slime Plus Plus and Tonies are fun and interactive gift options.

There are also several items under $50 including The Christmas Star From Afar, an interactive story of the meaning of Christmas that comes with a wooden Nativity and a book. Some other potential gifts in that price range are a piggy bank, plush Tonies, Legos and Perfect Petzzz. For kids and teens who love being creative, The Woobles and DIY Miniature Houses could be perfect for them.

Along with the pocket-friendly options, it’s not uncommon for kids to have a “big gift” that’s saved to unopen at the end of Christmas morning. An option is the gift of music with a ukulele, mini grand piano or a Rock and Roll It piano. Some other fun options include an electric Jellyfish Mood Light, big plush animals, a 20-piece science kit, a scooter inspired by the movie “Luca,” or a remote-controlled raptor dinosaur or car.

Once you have the gifts, wrapping them will be the next task. Mais has some tips on how to master it below.

You can see more toy options on Learning Express Toy’s website, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or in person at 1505 University Dr. E #130.

The store will also be a part of tomorrow’s Ladies Night Sip & Shop at the Pebble Creek Country Club. You can find more information about it below.

