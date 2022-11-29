Achane Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark...
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during a 30-yard touchdown run against during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday morning. 

Achane posted career rushing numbers to help A&M knock off No. 6 LSU, 38-23, Saturday. Achane notched career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns. This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. The Missouri City, Texas, native has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC. For his play against the Tigers, Achane was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Week this week. 

Each week during the 2022 season the Maxwell Football Club recognizes outstanding performances with two weekly awards. The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play. Players selected do not have to be represented on the Maxwell or Bednarik Award watch lists.

