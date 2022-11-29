Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption events begins Dec. 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With the beginning of December comes the kick off of Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption special.

They will have 12 pets available every day for $12 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.

If one of the 12 gets adopted, another pet will be added to the mix.

“You can go to our website and follow them there,” Jennifer Young, Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society, said. “Maybe you have had your eye on somebody, this might be the time. As the pets get adopted, our website updates in real-time.”

These pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can keep an eye on Aggieland Humane Society’s social media pages or you can go visit in person at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

