Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption events begins Dec. 1

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With the beginning of December comes the kick off of Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption special.

They will have 12 pets available every day for $12 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23.

If one of the 12 gets adopted, another pet will be added to the mix.

“You can go to our website and follow them there,” Jennifer Young, Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society, said. “Maybe you have had your eye on somebody, this might be the time. As the pets get adopted, our website updates in real-time.”

These pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can keep an eye on Aggieland Humane Society’s social media pages or you can go visit in person at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Backpack Program at the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BackPack Program works to end childhood hunger in Brazos Valley
Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption events begins December 1
Twelve Strays of Christmas Adoption Event at Aggieland Humane Society
Rudder High Head Coach provides updates on Coach Hill after he was injured in fiery crash
Rudder High Head Coach provides update on Coach Hill after he was injured in fiery crash