BackPack Program works to end childhood hunger in Brazos Valley

Backpack Program at the Brazos Valley Food Bank
By Hope Merritt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many students in the Brazos Valley don’t always know where their next meal is coming from. That’s where the Brazos Valley Foodbank’s BackPack Program comes in.

The 17-year-old program provides food to children at risk of going hungry in six counties; Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Washington. This occurs each school year and during the summer when youth programs take place.

Shannon Avila, Programs Director at Brazos Valley Food Bank, told KBTX they distribute 1,700 bags weekly to more than 40 different schools.

“It’s all about getting that food to them right before the weekend. We’ve heard from some of our schools that it really helps children and their families feel more trusted and comfort with the school as well,” said Avila. “We’re the distributers and they are the ones that handle which child gets a bag and connects with them directly.”

Avila said each bag has 14 food items that cover six meals and two snacks for one child, making sure students are covered on the weekends.

“BackPack really brings our community together,” said Avila. “From donations to get the food, to the volunteers who pack the food and the schools handling the rest, it’s just great to watch.”

For more information on the BackPack Program, click here.

