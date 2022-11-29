Caden Davis enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M kickoff specialist Caden Davis announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Thank you 12th man👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/7AxhWMc1xA — Caden Davis (@_cadendavis) November 28, 2022

Davis was the starting placekicker at the beginning of the season before Randy Bond took over field goal duties in Week 3 against Miami. Davis still did kickoffs all season as he has for the past three years. The junior also had his first successful onside kick against South Carolina.

Davis said in a post on social media that he is in the portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

