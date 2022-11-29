Chase Lane enters transfer portal

Chase Lane posing with a fan
Chase Lane posing with a fan(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

The Junior says he plans on finishing his master’s degree next semester and then going somewhere as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Lane played in eight games this year, totaling 7 catches for 76 yards. He finishes his career in Aggieland with 617 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark...
Achane Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC