Chase Lane enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

The Junior says he plans on finishing his master’s degree next semester and then going somewhere as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Lane played in eight games this year, totaling 7 catches for 76 yards. He finishes his career in Aggieland with 617 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.