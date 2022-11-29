Country music for a great cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love country music and giving back to the community, this is the perfect event for you.

On Saturday, December 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy an amazing musical experience at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan.

At the Country Legends Benefit Concert, Chris Austin Martinez will perform famous country hits and tell each song’s backstory with humor and personal experience working with the artists.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Chayah Ministries, a local nonprofit specializing in providing trauma-informed services to individuals who have suffered trauma.

“I am particularly excited about this event, to work with Chayah and this foundation and what they do,” Martinez said. “Being a Navy Veteran myself, I understand the plight our veterans go through. I’m thankful to be a part of this and appreciate them involving me in it.”

Chayah Ministries uses the strength and virtue of the horse to help heal trauma victims, including veterans, human trafficking victims, at-risk youth, foster families with specialized level of care children, and other victims of crime.

“The service we provide is so important, especially during this time of the year. Christmas is a lot of joy for many people, but it is also sadness and sorrow for some. That’s where we want to step in,” Certified Equine Specialist and Texas Hall of Famer, Gayle Brittain, said.

There are several options for tickets to the event. General admission for a single attendee is $45. Couples are $85. For a $75 VIP ticket, you will get balcony loft seating, which includes food and a premium cash bar, as well as a meet-and-greet with Martinez and Brittain.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here.

