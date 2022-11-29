Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home

Nobody was injured and investigators are looking into what started it.
The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive in Bryan.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home.

The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive.

Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard.

