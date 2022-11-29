Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
Nobody was injured and investigators are looking into what started it.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home.
The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive.
Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard.
