Food pantries in Robertson County aim to put a dent in food insecurity

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Several nonprofits in Robertson County are partnering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help put an end to food insecurity.

According to Feeding Texas, one of the largest hunger-relief organizations in the Lonestar state one in eight Texans is experiencing some form of food insecurity totaling nearly four million people statewide. Studies show that geographical location, higher poverty, and lower income are some of the contributing factors making an already bad situation worse as it relates to what is known as food deserts.

Call for Help, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church and Robertson County Care are three nonprofits that serve hundreds of families each month by distributing food, and other items to help to ensure that no person goes hungry.

Food pantries say keeping their shelves and meet freezers stocked with food has been challenging due to inflation, higher fuel prices, and unemployment. Both progressive Baptist and Call for Help say they’ve seen an increase in the number of families needing assistance.

“I give out as much as I can,” said Call for Help Food Director Mark. “We give out canned corn, canned beans, peanut butter, mac and cheese, and then just to top off the bags I’ll put other things like this can of spaghetti.”

“Some of the folks been coming in regularly for years. We’re getting a lot of new folks coming in too,” said Hart. " So I don’t know if they’re new in the community or just newly finding out they need a little bit of help.”

Less than two miles down the road at Progressive Baptist Church in Hearne Pastor James Crawford says he’s seeing people facing the same challenges.

“It’s very critical, it’s demanding, it’s challenging but we continue to meet the needs and we see a lot of new families moving in, signing up new clients all of the time,” said Crawford.

Crawford says while the church’s focus has been on feeding the community’s spiritual needs, meeting people’s physical needs is just as important.

“Whither that’s a physical need or a need for food or clothing or things like this you meet that need and then people see that you care about them and are genuinely concerned about their welfare,” said Crawford.

Donations from the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive will help keep the Robertson County community fed for months.

As KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, December 7 at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 27th Annual Food For Families Food Drive. You can also donate online or at the following drop sites:

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne

St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.

Washington Couty Expo in Brenham

Click here for more information or to donate.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.