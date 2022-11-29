Franklin’s Bryson Washington named Mr. Texas Football semifinalist

Franklin running back Bryson Washington
Franklin running back Bryson Washington
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas football and the tax act Texas bowl announced their 25 semifinalists for the Mr. Texas football high school player of the year.

Among those semifinalists is Franklin star running back Bryson Washington.

The senior says he wouldn’t have his success without his teammates and his main goal is to get another ring.

“It’s my last time playing with my brothers and playing with this team in general. In green and white Franklin, it’s just going to be different. I just hope I can end the season how I want. It’s all I wish for,” said Washington.

Last week against Hitchcock Washington rushed for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns to get the Lions their 29th straight win, 58-13.

Franklin will play in the regional finals against Columbus on Friday at Tomball ISD stadium at 7p.m.

