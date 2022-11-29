Get 25% off on furniture, gifts at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s a loveseat for the living room or a couch for the mancave, you’ll probably find it at Turner, Pierce, and Fultz. Owner Joe Fultz says their furniture is of quality and comfort.

“We believe looking at quality is job number one. We want them to be able to understand the difference between furniture that is built for the visual aspect of it.”

Fultz says this weekend, furniture will also be on sale during their annual Tend Sale

“For over 30 years we’ve been offering 25% off on all the furniture in stock,” he said.

Turner, Pierce, and Fultz have two stores in Navasota, each carrying a variety of items. Fultz says the main store, at 605 West Washington Avenue, carries more of the classic furniture while the home store consists of modern-style furniture.

“Here at our main store we have more of the classic offers, the leather,” said Fultz. ”But also we have a store, that we call our home store, have a great deal of new products lines we carry over there. Ashley Furniture is one of those brands. We found that to be some of the higher volume type moving products because it’s priced a little more economically, but it also has the same quality we look for in our brands.”

Whichever store you decide to visit, Fultz says your needs will be met.

The Tent Sale will be on Dec.3, starting at 8 .M. All merchandise in the furniture and gift department will be 25% off, including at the home store. There will also be in-store discounts for special brands ranging from Smith Brothers, Ashley, and Flexsteel.

Turner, Pierce, and Fultz are open from Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

