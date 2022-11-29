From the ground up: Producers show off their goods during Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Producers had a chance to show off where exactly the world’s food comes from during the annual Ag Breakfast at the Brazos County Expo.

Vice Chancellor and Dean of Texas A&M Agriculture & Life Sciences Jeff Savell says it really puts into perspective to the community the important role farmers play.

“Not everything in agriculture life sciences is food, but all food is agriculture life sciences. Everything that we eat is something that a farmer, rancher or somebody in production had made processing, somebody put that together,” said Savell.

There is a shortage of farmers, but experts believe as long as generations are being taught lessons farmers know now, the future of producing is in good hands.

“Just as each successive generation, there would be a change in who provides the food for those of us who are consumers, that doesn’t mean that there is a de-emphasis on agriculture and life sciences, because now it’s just reshaped what it looks like,” said Savell

Texas A&M is currently doing research that are solving issues of farming and producing.

