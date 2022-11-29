A little something for everybody. Spring arrives Tuesday with a sharp turn to Winter by Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The back half of November brought an extended chill to the Brazos Valley. 13 of the last 16 days were considered to be significantly below average, many as much as 10° to 20° (or more!) below what is typical. You know the old saying: “what goes down, must come up” (or something like that). A considerable warm-up is expected as the month of December gets underway -- but that does not mean the cold air is gone completely...

TUESDAY COULD VERY WELL BE SPRING

Thermometers will try with all their might to touch the 80° mark Tuesday. It all comes down to how much sunshine can break free during the day. The air will be thick and humid, feeling more like a March or April day that could give way to a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has decreased the area needed to be monitored for possible severe development. Eastern portions of the Brazos Valley, however, remain under a 1 out of 5 risk for a very isolated, short-lived strong or severe thunderstorm.

Next cold front brings a possibility for an isolated severe storm in the eastern portions of the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

The bullseye of the severe activity remains over to our northeast, with portions of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee in a 4 out of 5 risk for severe storms including a significant tornado threat.

The atmosphere will be capable of producing strong to severe storms, with the better chance for severe weather staying off to the east. (KBTX)

KEEP AN EYE ON THE CHANCE FOR ISOLATED STRONG/SEVERE STORMS TUESDAY IN THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

The atmosphere certainly will be capable of supporting a significant thunderstorm at any point Tuesday, however, latest data suggests that the lid will stay on and showers should be the general outcome between mid-morning and mid-afternoon (30%). Something to monitor, but nothing to change plans for. The more likely risk for severe weather continues to be focused to the east of the Brazos Valley.

WINTER RETURNS FOR THE LAST DAY OF NOVEMBER

Just before sunrise Wednesday, the strong cold front associated with the chance for showers and storms Tuesday, will plow through the Brazos Valley. By sunrise, a north wind should be blowing through the trees at 15-25mph. Gusts at least 30mph are anticipated, if not as high as 35-40mph at times.

After the cold front associated with rain and storm chances Tuesday moves through, it will FEEL close to freezing Wednesday morning (KBTX)

Even under full sunshine, high temperatures are expected to run a 20 to 25° colder Wednesday, topping off in the mid-50s at best. That chill lingers into the first day of December. A bit of light morning frost may coat grass and rooftops Thursday.

SPRING RETURNS TO KEEP YOU IN THE ... HOLIDAY? ... SPRIT

Enjoy the couple days of chill as we start the month of December, above average temperatures take over until another front mid next week (KBTX)

Wednesday’s cold front will kick high temperatures some 10°+ below average, but they will not stay that way for long. The return of a southeast wind will drive Brazos Valley highs back into the 70s before the week is over. Spring sticks around through the weekend and starts another workweek before yet another front comes to knock temperatures back down for the back half of next week.

Long story short, there is a little something for everybody over the next 10 days, so get ready for the temperature rollercoaster that is the end of November and the beginning of December in Texas.

