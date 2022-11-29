Nonprofit group giving away 200 bicycles on Saturday in Navasota

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit organization Men Making Moves will be giving away more than 200 bicycles to children on Saturday as part of its mission to give back to the youth in our area.

The event is Saturday, December 3, in the parking lot of Navasota High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to all students from Pre-K to 12th grade in the Brazos Valley.

The giveaway will happen at noon and children must be present at the time of the giveaway. Registration for a chance to win a bike will happen between 10 a.m. and noon.

Hot dogs, drinks, and snow cones will also be available at the event.

Men Making Moves is a Grimes County-based group that has organized several events and scholarships to help support area students. To learn more click here to go to the organization’s Facebook page or click here to go to their website.The organization was also recently featured in a KBTX Be Remarkable report.

