Save without getting scammed: shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Retailers are offering all kinds of deals online for holiday shopping on Cyber Monday and beyond, but it’s important to shop smartly.

Katie Galan, a Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau, joined First News at Four to share how shoppers can score deals without putting themselves at risk.

Tip: don’t click links or ads from social media, text, or email

Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in the browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Galan says the biggest thing to be looking out for right now is ads that are popping up. She warns not to click on these links even if they appear to come from a trusted retailer. If it’s a legitimate deal, it will be on the official website.

Tip: use reverse image search to make sure a seller is trustworthy

It’s always best to shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites. If someone is buying from an individual they aren’t familiar with on a site such as Facebook Marketplace, they can use reverse image search to see where an image originated from. To do this, just copy the image of what the person is selling, google reverse image search and plug in the photo to one of the free websites. If the seller claims to be local but the image comes from out of the state, this is an easy way to spot a scam.

Tip: pay with a credit card

Use a credit card to check out rather than debit or a gift card, and of course, a site asking for a wire transfer is a big red flag. If the purchase ends up being a scam, buyers have some protections. They can reach out to their credit card company and contest the charges.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.