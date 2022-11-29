Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan.
A semi-truck hauling lumber rolled over Tuesday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.
A semi-truck hauling lumber rolled over Tuesday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.(Image courtesy: Sorrel Coyle)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County.

The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan.

The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

Backpack Program at the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BackPack Program works to end childhood hunger in Brazos Valley
Designer Molly Watson shares tips on how to elevate your Christmas trees and gathering spaces.
Use what you have, spend less to decorate your home for the holidays
An organization in The Fort is joining the fight against aids by providing resources, free...
World AIDS Day clinic will offer free resources to Brazos County community
Marcus Joshua was convicted of Capital murder for the Dec. 6, 2020 robbery and killing of a...
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction