Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County.

The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan.

The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.