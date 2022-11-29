“She still smiled through everything”: Honoring Lorelai Faith Adams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The community of Bryan-College Station is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Lorelai Adams after she fought an aggressive form of cancer.

She was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 11. After a hard-fought battle over three years, she passed away on Saturday Nov. 26. The Adams family and friends told KBTX she was known for her infectious smile, passion for musical theater and love for family and friends.

Adams lived in Bryan with her family for over 10 years. She wasn’t born in Bryan though. Jennifer Adams, her mother, told KBTX her daughter was proud to say she was born in Naples, Italy.

Along with Jennifer Adams, she lived with her father, Larry and siblings Abigail and Larry Michael Adams. The Adams and extending family regularly make it a priority to remain close, especially in tough times.

Patty Adams, Lorelai’s aunt, spoke to KBTX and explained how deeply she cared for her niece.

“I remember the day she was born,” said Adams. “I wasn’t even officially her aunt yet but when we got the call early on Nov. 1, I just was so excited to welcome her into the world. Throughout the years, she’s changed our lives. She was the strongest girl I knew.”

Adams said even though her niece went through a life altering disease, she still remained the light of any and every room.

“She still smiled through everything. She lived the fullest and most happy life. Even with the cards she was dealt with,” said Adams. “I will forever be grateful for our time together. She really taught me more lessons that anyone. Her passion and drive are what I will carry with me forever. "

Along with caring for her family, Lorelai Adams enjoyed the color purple, her friend group called the “Wolfpack” and most of all, musical theatre.

Cynthia Bradford was one of Lorelai’s mentors at school and at the Theatre Company.

“Lorelai is one of the strongest girls I know. You never would’ve guessed what she was going through. She was a real actress,” said Bradford. “She was friends with everyone, no matter the age. Everyone loved her.”

In honor of Lorelai’s legacy, the Theatre Company will name a dressing room after her.

“It seemed appropriate to rename the dressing room where she spent time in The Wizard of Oz, The Descendants, as Lorelai’s room,” said Bradford. “So we’ll be decorating it in her honor.”

The visitation and service will be held on Friday Dec. 2 at Callaway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. It starts at 11 a.m.

Both Jennifer and Larry Adams ask guests to wear purple instead of black in honor of their daughter.

The Adams family thanks all of those who are supporting them in this unthinkable time.

Instead of flowers, the family put together two fundraisers. Feel free to donate to either The Theatre Company or the scholarship fund at Shellie Kruger’s Dance Studio (Venmo- Shellie-Kruger).

