Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

A Calvert man was stopped by A&M police for driving on the wrong side of University Drive on a Friday afternoon.
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.(Images provided by Texas A&M Police and Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M police officers say they discovered drugs inside the car of a wrong-way driver who was stopped last week on University Drive.

The traffic stop was made on Friday, November 25th just after 4 p.m. on University Drive near Tauber Street. Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Police said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when they approached it. Inside they said officers found marijuana, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, cocaine, a loaded pistol, 11 pill baggies, $7200 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Pleasant was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

