Traffic stop in Navasota leads to drug bust

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A late-night traffic stop Sunday in Navasota led to a drug bust and the arrest of a teenager.

Police stopped a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of N LaSalle. Officers said they made contact with the men inside and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and over one pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and paraphernalia used in distribution and packaging were located.

The passenger, an 18-year-old from Kennedale, TX, took responsibility for the narcotics. He was taken to Grimes County Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana 4oz-5lbs – State Jail Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 4-400grams which is a Second-Degree Felony.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Mansfield was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.