Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated High School students volunteer in first ‘Consol Cares’ event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Prior to the Thanksgiving break, about 250 A&M Consolidated High School students spent the day volunteering in the community.

This year marks the first-ever “Consol Cares” event.

Students stepped up to volunteer and went to nursing homes, schools, and nonprofits.

Principal Gwen Elder says they want to put others before themselves and serve the BCS community.

