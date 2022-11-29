Use what you have, spend less to decorate your home for the holidays

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year for picking Christmas trees and pulling out holiday decorations. If you’re looking to add to what you already have or want to do something new, it can be done with little to no money. The trick is finding creative ways to use what you already have.

Before getting creative with your Christmas tree, there’s a simple way to light it before adding ornaments and other decorative pieces. Designer Molly Watson of Molly Watson Designers suggests splitting your tree into sections and using a string of lights to put in each section. This will save time when putting your tree together and make it easier when it’s time to take them down.

You can see Watson’s demonstration above.

It can be fun to have a color-coordinated Christmas tree year to year but using special family mementos can set your tree apart. For example, Watson has her old pointe shoes, her husband’s half marathon metal and kids’ art on her tree.

“They just make me smile in December when I bring them out,” Watson said.

If you don’t have a tree skirt, Watson suggests using fabric that you may already have in your home to cover the base.

“Your presents cover it up,” Watson said. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money on that.”

Of course, the holiday season brings a lot of gatherings so another way to elevate your space is by adding centerpieces to your tables. Watson created a centerpiece using real hydrangeas, roses and fruit along with faux greenery. You can see her put it together below.

Watson said hydrangeas can last up to two weeks and aren’t expensive. When they start dying, she recommends cutting the stems and putting them in hot water to keep them alive for a few extra days.

Another space you can elevate is your mantle. Whether you have store-bought stockings or some that have been in the family for years, the mantle is a great place to put them. Watson suggests using clear tape to hang them if you don’t have stocking holders.

The tape can’t be seen, especially if you have garland across your mantle. Watson used faux magnolia leaves to dress her mantle and incorporated ribbon, faux fruit and greenery. If you don’t have a mantle, something similar can be created on a television stand.

