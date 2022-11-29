Women’s Hoops Heads to Kansas for Wednesday Night Matchup

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team heads to Kansas to take on the undefeated Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside historic Allen Fieldhouse.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White (4-2) looks to come back after a 66-58 loss versus Rice on Sunday. Despite the outcome, Janiah Barker highlighted the game with her first career double-double, hitting career highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Barker is the first freshman to put up a double-double for the Aggies since Khaalia Hilllsman on Feb. 26, 2015. Jada Malone stood out for A&M off the bench by registering a career-high 10 points and two blocks.

Team Leaders

Barker leads the Aggies as the top scorer on the team, averaging 14.0 points per game and paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per contest. Barker is the lone Southeastern Conference freshman to lead her team in scoring this season. Sydney Bowles has drained a team-high 13 triples this year, hitting at least one 3-point field goal in each of her first six games.

Series

Wednesday’s matchup will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Aggies and the Jayhawks (5-0) as A&M holds the advantage with a 12-7 record, claiming the past 11 contests against Kansas from 2003-12.

How to Keep up

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles Clay and Trisha Meyer are both facing charges related to the sale of a giraffe...
The sale of a giraffe in Robertson County turns into a criminal investigation
Kyle Field
Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy...
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
Police say Deshun Pleasant, 31, of Calvert, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Texas A&M police discover drugs in car after stopping wrong-way driver

Latest News

Chase Lane posing with a fan
Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) breaks a tackle by Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark...
Achane Named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Holiday Spirit of Aggieland
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC