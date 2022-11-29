World AIDS Day clinic will offer free resources to Brazos County community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On World AIDS Day, the Brazos County Health District and Project Unity are hosting a clinic that will provide many free services for the Brazos County community.

The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to help visitors sign up for health insurance, $20 gift cards with the completion of a survey, and community resources.

All sexually active adults should be tested for HIV at least once a year, according to recommendations from the CDC.

“It is estimated that 1 out of 8 people with HIV do not know that they have the virus. Testing is the only way to diagnose and treat HIV,” BCHD said.

The clinic will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District.

Project Unity and the Brazos County Health District are hosting a special World AIDS Day clinic on Thursday, December 1st from 9 to 3 at the BCHD! pic.twitter.com/bBGIHY9q4J — Brazos County Health District (@BrazosCoHD) November 29, 2022

