World AIDS Day clinic will offer free resources to Brazos County community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On World AIDS Day, the Brazos County Health District and Project Unity are hosting a clinic that will provide many free services for the Brazos County community.
The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to help visitors sign up for health insurance, $20 gift cards with the completion of a survey, and community resources.
All sexually active adults should be tested for HIV at least once a year, according to recommendations from the CDC.
“It is estimated that 1 out of 8 people with HIV do not know that they have the virus. Testing is the only way to diagnose and treat HIV,” BCHD said.
The clinic will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District.
