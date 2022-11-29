World AIDS Day clinic will offer free resources to Brazos County community

An organization in The Fort is joining the fight against aids by providing resources, free testing and more.(wpta)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On World AIDS Day, the Brazos County Health District and Project Unity are hosting a clinic that will provide many free services for the Brazos County community.

The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to help visitors sign up for health insurance, $20 gift cards with the completion of a survey, and community resources.

All sexually active adults should be tested for HIV at least once a year, according to recommendations from the CDC.

“It is estimated that 1 out of 8 people with HIV do not know that they have the virus. Testing is the only way to diagnose and treat HIV,” BCHD said.

The clinic will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District.

