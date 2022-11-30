Aggies return to Reed Arena to host SMU Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After four games on the road the Aggie men’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday night hosting SMU.

They’re led by point guard Wade Taylor who is 8th in the conference in points per game with 15.3 and 5th with 2.8 steals per game.

A&M has been tested on the road, at the Myrtle Beach Invitational they went 1-2 but rebounded with a win at DePaul after the tournament. The Aggies haven’t been home since November 11th when they beat Abilene Christian.

“We had practice yesterday in Reed for the first time in two weeks, and the energy was great,” Wade Taylor said. “We were excited to be back in Reed and have our home fans cheer us on, so (I’m) very excited for tomorrow night.”

“Having SMU come down tomorrow.. that’s a huge step,” Julius Marble said. “They’re a great team. A really big test for us this week to let us know where we’re at personally if we’re handling our business on the court, and we’ll see that when we play them.”

Tip-off between Texas A&M and SMU is 7:00 p.m. at Reed Arena Wednesday.

SMU also features Zach Nutall, a former Sam Houston Bearkat and Bryan Viking.

"This is the first time people have been able to see me at home, so I have 16-20 people trying to come."



Transfer Julius Marble (@julius_marble) gets to play in front of loved ones this week. #Aggies pic.twitter.com/B9z9TFT49E — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 29, 2022

