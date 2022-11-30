Allison Fields Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball’s Allison Fields has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the second straight year.

The fifth-year graduate student has been a key member in the Bryan-College Station community since she arrived on campus in 2018. Fields has tallied 88 hours of community service during her time in Aggieland, while being influential in spreading the importance of community service to her teammates.

In 2022 Fields has been a key contributor in multiple areas, the first is being a leader in Sports Day for the Boys and Girls Club of Brazos County. Fields organized attendees to help them learn and play the game of volleyball. The program came together under Fields’ leadership, giving the Boys and Girls Club an incredible volleyball experience.

The second area Fields played an influential role in has again been with the youth of the Brazos County, as Fields embodies exactly what it means to be an athlete at Texas A&M and shares a lot of pride in this. She takes elementary school students on tours of the Texas A&M campus and educates them on traditions within the institution, while talking about her story and experience.

Other highlights of her time spent serving the community involve being a three-year member of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee (2019-2021). SAAC is where Fields could express the importance of community service to her fellow athletes, and then be involved in the planning of service movements in the future. She was also a member of the athletics department’s mission trip to Haiti, where she was able to travel to another country and serve different communities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.