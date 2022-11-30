Angel Tree deadline approaching with 1000 kids still in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station is asking for help from the community with its Angel Tree. A record number of kids are in need of Christmas presents this year.

With the deadline to buy gifts approaching, 1000 Angels still need to be adopted.

“Each one represents an individual child here in Brazos County,” Captain Andrea Israel, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army, said. “This is the highest number that we’ve had for Angel Tree in history here in the Salvation Army in Bryan College Station.”

A total of 1,200 families with over 2,800 kids qualified for the program this year. Presents must be purchased and dropped off by December, 12. With so many still unclaimed, the Salvation Army needs help.

“We have their first name, their age, their gender, a wish, a need, and clothing sizes. And donors are able to come to pick out whichever tag they like, go and shop for that angel, return the gifts back to us. And then we then distribute those gifts to the families that are in need,” Israel said.

Michelle Wright is a current volunteer for the Angel Tree, something she chose to do after years of adopting three Angels a year.

Wright says she would take her kids to each pick out an Angel and shop for them. Now that her kids are grown up, she and her husband forego presents for each other and just shop for Angels.

Being on the volunteer side now, she says it has opened her eyes to the needs around Brazos County.

“It gives you a whole different perspective on what we’re dealing with and what the community needs. Each year it seems we set a new record. And you know all hands-on deck we can use all the help we can get,” Wright said.

Angels can be chosen from Salvation Army Trees located at the Post Oak Mall Food Court and any Blue Baker location. They can also be chosen online. If you can’t afford to adopt a child, individual presents can be purchased that will then be distributed to the Angels.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.