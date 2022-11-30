Art students create mural for H-E-B

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Bryan ISD art students are getting the chance to show off their artistic skills.

The Bryan H-E-B on East Villa Maria Road recently requested a mural for their breakroom.

Teresa Starnes and Riena Mishima designed and painted the mural for the grocery store in Bryan. The students completed the mural over Thanksgiving break.

