Bidens to attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, Dec. 2, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be ushering in the holiday season with the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The official ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Ellipse.

This year’s event marks the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. This will be the Bidens’ second year participating in the tradition.

The tradition began with former President Calvin Coolidge on Christmas Eve 1923, according to the National Parks Service. Coolidge lit a 48-foot Balsam fir from Vermont with red, white and green electric bulbs, sparking a timeless tradition.

This year a 27-foot white fir will be featured, The Washington Examiner reported, after its predecessor suffered a fungal disease that resulted in its removal.

While tickets for the ceremony have already been distributed through a lottery system, the tree will be opened to the public starting Dec. 2 until Jan. 1.

The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the White House with Jill Biden unveiling the holiday theme, “We The People,” on Monday.

